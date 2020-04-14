Share:

LAHORE - A ruthlessly driven van crushed three persons to death and injured a woman on Monday at Sunder precincts Multan Road. According to the police sources, the rashly driven van hit a motorcycle killing the riders on the spot and injuring a woman . The van driver, after the accident, fled from the scene. Among the dead are 35-year old Saddam, 25-year old Shan and 6 month old Harum Fatima. The injured woman is reported to be 30 years of age. The police shifted the dead bodies to their native towns after performing necessary action.