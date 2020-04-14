Share:

At least 89 prisoners have tested positive for coronavirus in different jails of Punjab thus far.

The jail authorities confirmed the number of inmates testing positive for COVID-19 in four jails of Punjab province have reached 89.

There are confirmed 59 COVID-19 cases in Lahore Camp Jail, 14 in Sialkot Jail, seven in Gujranwala, while nine inmates have tested positive for novel coronavirus in DG Khan Jail, said authorities.

Overall 527 testes had been conducted in Lahore Camp Jail out of which 59 tested positive, while 379 prisoners were declared free from coronavirus.

The authorities said that 1500 inmates have been shifted to different jails from Camp Jail Lahore.

Punjab health department on March 24 had confirmed the first positive coronavirus case in Camp Jail Lahore.

This prisoner was returned from Italy last month and was arrested in a narcotics case, provincial health department said in a statement.

The prisoner, who was shifted to jail in the first week of the month, had complained of fever on March 18th, jail authorities said.