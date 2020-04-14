Share:

KARACHI - Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday said that the trend of online business was increased due to coronavirus and lockdown situation.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the delegation of Pakistan Retail Business Council at the Governor’s House here, said a spokesperson to the Governor.

The members of the delegation said that permission to conduct online businesses on the patron of US, UK and other European countries be given, to which the Governor Sindh agreed with them.

He advised that the businessmen should perform their activities keeping in view the preventive measures, health advisory and guidelines to contain spread of the coronavirus and the principles adopted across the globe in this regard be kept in view.

He said that the retail industry should take steps to provide facilities to its employees and reduce their problems.

The Governor said that steps would be taken to facilitate the retail industry.

Office-bearers of the Association included Shamon Sultan, Zaid Bashir, Sohail Khan, Abid Omar, Yasin Pracha, Altaf Hashwani, Junaid Dandia and Asfandyar Farrukh.

The meeting discussed the situation caused due to coronavirus, its impact on business activities, its remedial measures and restoration of business activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Shamon Sultan said that the coronavirus and lockdown situation have affected the retail industry.

The retail sector needs government’s support to continue its business activities, especially, the permission of the online business will be beneficial for the retail sector, he added.

Imran Ismail briefs governors meeting on steps to curb virus

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday briefed a meeting of the provincial governors about the steps being taken to contain the coronavirus in the province.

Briefing the meeting, which was chaired by President Dr Arif Alvi and attended by the all the governors and AJk President Sardar Massod Khan through video, he said the patients of coronavirus were being treated in Sindh at the field isolation center at Expo Centre Karachi and Quarantine Centre in Sukkur, a Governor House press release said.

The Governor said due to the lockdown, the daily wage earners were facing difficulties, therefore all-out efforts were being made to provide ration to them.

AC appeals public to act on preventive measures

Additional Commissioner (AC) Shaheed Benazirabad Division Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo urged the social welfare organizations and philanthropists to come forward for the helping of jobless and deserving persons under prevailing circumstances.

Speaking on the occasion of distribution of ration by Social Welfare Organization Akhuwat Foundation at Qazi Ahmed on Monday the AC said that Sindh government was also distributing ration among jobless persons due to coronavirus and deserving persons in order to support them in the difficult time. Appreciating Akhuwat Foundation Rahuju appealed other social welfare organizations and philanthropists to step forward for the help of deserving persons.

He appealed the masses to act on preventive measures issued against coronavirus and avoid roaming out of houses to prevent spread of virus. Representative of Social Welfare Organization, Faiza Nadeem informed Akhuwat Foundation was extending interest free financial assistance to public for free education and business and ration was also being distributed among deserving persons in all the districts of Sindh.

She informed that in district Shaheed Benazirabad, the organization was distributing 300 ration bags out of which 200 ration bags in Nawabshah and its suburbs and 100 bags among deserving persons of Qazi Ahmed town.

PTI MPA asks Sindh CM to take public representatives on board prior to making crucial decisions

KARACHI (APP): Member Provincial Assembly (Sindh), Arsalan Taj Ghumman on Monday urged the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to take on board public representatives of areas in Karachi that had been decided to be sealed in view of unexpected rise in number of coronavirus cases in recent past.

The MPA, representing one of the most thickly populated constituency of Gulshan e Iqbal said a proactive approach was required to fight the battle against the pandemic that was also turning into a havoc for every section of the society.

He was of the opinion that public representatives like him who not only are in close contact with the masses but have already taken series of initiatives to contain spread of the virus ought to had been taken into confidence prior to any extreme decision.

“Wish I and my counterparts representing different constituencies of Karachi were consulted before the decision was made to seal different councils,” said Ghumman.

Mentioning that he holds complete data of the areas in his constituency, the PTI MPA said he along with area counselors were in a much better position to assist the officials engaged in identifying positive cases and also motivating the people to realize their responsibility in controlling any further spread of the virus.

“This is time to reactive Mohalla Committee,” emphasized the MPA from Gulshan e Iqbal adding that abruptly made decisions are not only a cause of serious inconvenience for people but also hold negligible chances of being duly complied with.

Ghumman said members and leaders of different political parties with their stakes in the port city needed to rise above their respective affiliations and help people to face the challenge that is real but largely preventable.

“COVOD -19 is not only affecting physical and mental well being of many but its severe implications in terms of economy is also significant that cannot be ignored,” he commented.

PTI volunteers, he said were actively engaged in relief work - arranging ration bags and other essential goods for people unable to earn their livelihood due to lockdown adding that this was besides sensitizing masses about precautions they need to take and avert the latest coronavirus threat.