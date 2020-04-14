Share:

LAHORE - Amidst lockdown, having no opportunities to earn a decent living, people have resorted to stealing and robbing as at least two cases of robbery and firing on resistance were reported in two different areas of the provincial metropolitan on Monday. According to the sources, one incident took place in the precincts of Township where a person named Tariq Khan, was injured by robbers on resistance. The other incident took place in the area of Chung where 18 year old Abdul Aziz was injured as he tried to resist the robbers. The robbers were able to snatch valuables and cash from the victims in both the incidents. Both the injured victims were shifted to Jinnah Hospital for treatment.