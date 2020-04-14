Share:

ISLAMABAD - Two pilots embraced martyrdom when a Pakistan Army’s training aircraft Mushshak crashed near Gujrat in the Punjab province on Monday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

A statement issued by the armed forces’ media wing said the aircraft was on a routine training mission when it crashed Monday morning. An instructor pilot and a trainee pilot embraced martyrdom in the incident. According to ISPR, the instructor pilot Major Umer was a resident of Gujrat, and Lieutenant Faizan, the student pilot, belonged to Kalar Kahar area of Punjab’s district Chakwal. Major Umer is survived by a wife.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in a statement said that Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has expressed grief over the tragic air-crash of army aviation’s Mushshak trainer aircraft. “The air chief prayed for the eternal bliss of the martyred souls, who embraced Shahdat in the line of duty.” He also expressed solidarity with the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of two pilots of Pakistan Army when their training aircraft crashed on Monday. In a statement, he commiserated with the bereaved families and prayed higher status for martyred Major Umer and Lieutenant Faizan in heaven.

Also, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed grief over the death of two pilots of Pakistan Army training aircraft Mushshak in Gujrat. In a statement, he extended heartfelt condolence to the bereaved families of both Shuhada.

On March 11, a Pakistan Air Force F-16 fighter jet had crashed near Shakarparian Hill in Islamabad during rehearsal for the air show of the Pakistan Day Parade (March 23). Wing Commander Nauman Akram, the only pilot on board, had got martyred in the incident. However, no other loss of life and property was reported on the ground.

On February 12 this year, a PAF trainer aircraft had crashed during a routine training mission near Takht Bhai area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s district Mardan. Similarly, another PAF Mirage aircraft that was also on a routine operational training mission had crashed near Shorkot city in Punjab on February 7, 2020.

Pilots in both the incidents had ejected safely. A month before this, a PAF aircraft had crashed while on a routine training mission near district Mianwali of Punjab and killing both pilots aboard the plane. In July last year, a military plane had crashed near Rawalpindi killing 18 people in the incident.

One Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom while two terrorists were killed during the operation in North Waziristan, the ISPR said.

According to the military’s media wing, the Security Forces spotted the move of terrorists in Dargai, some 8 kilometers North West of Dattakhel in North Waziristan. “As Quick Reaction Force cordoned the area, terrorists opened fire to flee. During exchange of fire, 2 terrorists killed.”

In the exchange of fire, a soldier Naik Adil Shahzad, a 32-year-old resident of Village Karer, Manshera embraced Shahadat. The Shaheed soldier is survived by wife and a son.