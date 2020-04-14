Share:

LAHORE - Assuring the government full support and cooperation against the coronavirus, leaders of religio-political parties and Mashaikh have impressed upon the rulers to review their policy regarding restrictions on regular prayers and Taraweeh in the mosques.

Religious leaders including Sahibzada Dr Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair, Senator Sirjaul Haq, Prof. Sajid Meer, Allama Sajid Naqvi, in a joint statement, said that at a time when the lockdown restrictions had been eased and people were queuing up outside banks, in markets and shops, and goods transport and construction activity had been practically allowed, the plans of the federal and provincial governments to ban regular prayers and Taraveeh at the mosques was questionable. They urged the governments to review their attitude in this regard.

They said that if all other collective activities could be permitted, restrictions on regular prayers and Taraweeh at the mosques were contrary to the claims of building Pakistan as the State of Madina.