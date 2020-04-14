Share:

KARACHI - District Municipal Corporation (DMC) South Chairman Malik Fayyaz Awan on Monday expressed his concerns over the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that it was unfortunate that despite all-out efforts by the Sindh government to contain the outbreak of pandemic, the corona cases were rising.

Fayyaz Awan said that the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah since the beginning had been advising people to stay in their homes, maintain social distancing and follow other preventive and precautionary measures to stop the advancement of corona pandemic.

He advised the people to stay at home, ensure maintenance of social distancing and don’t go out unless there was any urgency. The DMC South Chairman said that the many-fold rise had been recorded in coronavirus cases which could be alarming and the pandemic needs more focused and collective response from the people who should follow the guidelines issued by the provincial government and cooperate with the government to control the situation.

Meanwhile, the DMC South Parks staff under the supervision of Malik Fayyaz Awan, carried out the spraying by tankers which use multi-purpose disinfectants and was part of the awareness drive aimed at creating awareness among masses about precautionary measures to save themselves from COVID-19.

77 coronaivrus patients tested negative

As many as 77 coronavirus patients have been recovered after they were tested negative here on Monday.

The Medical Superintendent (MS) of Government Hospital Kohsar Dr Suresh Kumar while talking to mediamen informed that tests of 81 patients had been sent to LU hospital’s Research Laboratory out of them 77 were tested negative while 4 were still positive.

Dr Suresh Kumar said another test would be conducted soon if second time they were tested negative they would be discharged from hospital.

There were 89 patients admitted at COVID-19 isolation wards of Koshar hospital where they were being given healthy foods like fish, chickens, eggs, vegetables and fruits instead of any proper medicine, Dr. Suresh said and added that after improving immunity 77 patients had been recovered.