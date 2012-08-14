

LAKKI MARWAT - All Employees Coordination Council, Lakki Marwat, took out a rally on Monday to express solidarity with the workers of Tehsil Municipal Administration.

Workers of Lakki Marwat Tehsil Municipal Administration are protesting the posting of TMO Asmatullah Khan Marwat in Lakki Marwat by provincial government since the last several days. They sought help from employees’ coordination council to make their protest effective and press provincial government to accept their sole demand of canceling the posting order of TMO Asmatullah Khan Marwat. Employees’ leaders Saeed Akhtar, Maulana Tameezudin, Haji Anwar Kamal, Haji Jamal Shah, Haji Abdul Rahim, and Shakir Hayat led the rally. It started from Tanchi office and converged at Kargil chowk after walking on Mianwali road. The protesters raised slogans in favour of their demands. The employees’ leaders said on the occasion that the tussle between TMO Asmatullah Khan Marwatand his predecessor Abdul Wahid Khattak over posting and transfer related matters had led to paralysing financial and other affairs of the civic body.

“It has also badly affected the matters pertaining to water supply, sanitation, fire fighting and cleanliness”, they told. They said that local funds and other financial resources of the municipal body could not be utilized to improve service delivery. “Besides the employees of Lakki TMA are faced with numerous problems to get salaries and pension on time”, they maintained.

They demanded of the provincial government to look into the matter and resolve the issue by canceling the posting order of TMO Asmatullah Khan without any further delay. They made it clear that TMA workers would continue their protest until their demanded are met.