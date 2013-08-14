Independence Day for me is my true identity, my freedom, my sovereignty and my pride. I am proud to be a Pakistani, a nation that can face all challenges and can fight all odds. We do have many problems like terrorism, faulting economy but regardless of all this we should be optimist about our country. I am very much hopeful about the prosperous future of Pakistan.
n
Independence Day for me is my true identity, my freedom, my sovereignty and my pride. I am proud to be a Pakistani, a nation that can face all challenges and can fight all odds. We do have many problems like terrorism, faulting economy but regardless of all this we should be optimist about our country. I am very much hopeful about the prosperous future of Pakistan.