UNITED NATIONS - A spokesman for secretary-general Ban Ki-moon Wednesday made no direct comment on to the planned march on Islamabad by Pakistani opposition parties, but said the UN chief upholds the right of people to protest peacefully.

Responding to a question about Thursday's march at the regular noon briefing, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said he had no comments, except to say that the secretary-general stands for the right of people to protest in a peaceful manner and their freedom of expression.

Meanwhile, US print and electronic media featured reports about the Azadi March, to be spearheaded by PTI chief Imran Khan and PAT leader Dr Tahirul Qadri.