LONDON - Hungarian grandmaster Judit Polgar, widely recognised as the greatest female chess player of all time, said Wednesday she is retiring from competition to dedicate more time to her family and chess foundation. The 38-year-old, who has been the top-ranked female player for 25 years, said she no longer had the concentration levels required and railed against the sexism she experienced during her career. She recalled how one coach told her she was “an exception, not a girl” and that there was the general impression among the leading players that “there were men, women and Judit Polgar”. Asked if there was a female world champion on the horizon, The eight-time “Chess Oscar” winner replied: “I hope in the next 20 years. But I’m not sure she’s been born yet.”–AFP