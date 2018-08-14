Share:

Rawalpindi - Jashan-e-Azadi festival kicked off at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) in connection with Pakistan Independence Day, informed council’s spokesman on Monday. The event was inaugurated by Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (retd) Saif Anjum while Director RAC Waqar Ahmed, former director Naheed Manzoor and other officials of district government were also present on the occasion, he said.

He added that a Folk Dance troupe from Fateh Jang presented sami dance to welcome the commissioner and other guests and participants. According to him, the Commissioner visited different stalls and interacted with artisans and termed them precious of the country. The stalls of zari work, work work, chik art, wood carving, truck art, numda gabba , jewelry making and motikari have been set up at the premises of RAC. Besides that, a stage has also been established for open mic in which amateur singers were showing their talent. The Jashan-e-Azadi Mela will continue till 14th August, the spokesman informed.

Similarly, a beautiful ceremony was also held at Women Development and Welfare Centre (Stitching Centre) in collaboration with Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Rawalpindi to celebrate Pakistan Independence Day. Additional Commissioner (Headquarters) Saima Younis and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Division Omer Iftikhar Sherazi were chief guests on the occasion while Director Social Welfare Rawalpindi Muhammad Aslam Maitla, Deputy Director Nabila Malik, Divisional Focal Person for Disabled Raja Imran, Rescue Safety Officer Azra Shahid, and other guests including women and children were also present. The purpose of celebrating Pakistan Independence Day was to recall the countless sacrifices rendered by our forefathers to get this homeland. “We should spend each day like August 14 and pay vital role for betterment and prosperity of our beloved Pakistan,” said the AC (Headquarters). She said one must shun our differences and utilize energies for making the country stable. “We must make all out efforts for putting Pakistan on track of development,” said AC Saddar Division Omer Iftikhar Sherazi. At the end, the chief guests planted saplings at Women Development and Welfare Centre in connection with tree plantation campaign.

Meanwhile, Muslim Student Organization (MSO) Rawalpindi and management of private smart housing scheme Top City-1 have organised motorcycle and car rallies to celebrate Pakistan Independence Day with zeal and fervour. According to details, MSO will carry out “Love Pakistan Students’ Motorcycle Rally” from Chandni Chowk to Liaquat Bagh on Tuesday at 3pm.

The management of Top City-1 will hold an auspicious ceremony at a site near New Islamabad International Airport today at 9am to celebrate 71th birthday of Pakistan.

A Quran Khawani and cake cutting ceremony will also be held on the occasion to pay homage to founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and those who sacrificed their lives for the sake of achieving separate home land. Flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at officers of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Development Authority, Municipal Committee Rawalpindi, Regional Police Officer (RPO) and City Police Officer (CPO) Office to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day.

