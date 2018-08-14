Share:

LAHORE - The Hashoo Group celebrated the 71st Independence Day of Pakistan with zeal by preparing a 71 feet long cake, arranging cake-cutting ceremonies and offering 71 percent discount on meals at three hotels of the country on August 14.

Starting from the night of August 13th, Pearl Continental Lahore and Marriot Karachi and Islamabad marked the milestone of 71 years of independence and free Pakistan by preparing a gigantic cake.

At least 40 students undergoing cancer treatment at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre participated in the event and performed drum live with Quadrum musical band.

Sarwar Foundation Chairperson Perveen Sarwar was the chief guest, while many VIP guests from government, media fraternity, socialites and bloggers participated.

In addition to local and continental food, a variety of Pakistani delicacies were also on offer. Documentaries were screened for the guests providing interesting information about Pakistan.

PC General Manager Zulfiqar Malik said, “The 21.6408-square-metre cake was made of chocolate and vanilla flavour with brownie base. It was prepared by 65 chefs, 150 staff of food and beverage department kitchen section of the hotel.”