Aerial Firing is more harmful than commonly believed. A bullet fired straight into air may come down at a speed upto 500 km per hour that is fatal enough to kill or badly injure some innocent victim. The bullet fired at a tilted angle is even more lethal upon dropping down as it retains its spinning motion and pointedness.

How can a government that imposes a ban on kite flying, tolerate incidences of aerial firing . Besides physical harm, these wanton displays of arrogance and lawlessness strike terror and fear in the locality and must be strictly curbed. Sad that the recent firing incidences were carried out by the accomplices of our prospective parliamentarians; those who can’t respect law in public would play havoc with their newfound power in private.

MAJOR HUSAIN A. REHMAN (RETD),

Lahore Cantt, July 30.