KARACHI - The Muhajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi (MQM-H) chief Afaq Ahmed took back his resignation as the party chief, according to a statement issued by the party on Monday.

Ahmed has retracted his resignation from the MQM-H top office upon the insistence of the families of the party’s martyrs, statement said. Party chief will address a press conference on Monday (today) to announce the course of action for the future.

According to the statement the reason behind withdrawal of Ahmed’s decision to give up the party’s top position was the insistence from the relatives of the party’s martyrs along with MQM-H members and workers. They had gathered at Ahmed’s residence to convince him not to step down from leadership.