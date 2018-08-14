Share:

MIRPURKHAS - All arrangements have been finalised to celebrate Independence Day today as government and private buildings have been illuminated.

Rallies were also taken out in the city in which youth and children carrying national flags running their bikes at the roads. Rush of people including children seen at over a hundred stalls and venders in the city selling national flags and badges.

National flag ceremony would be hoisted by the district administration while schoolchildren would present national songs in the official ceremony. Seminars would also be held on the occasion particularly in schools in which speakers would highlight the struggle of Pakistan and importance of the day.

ONE KILLED

One person was killed and four peoples including a woman were seriously injured in accident near Kot Ghulam Muhammad Town at Mirwah Gorchani Road on Monday. Two speedy bikes collided head on near LPG gas plant of KGM resultantly, five persons were seriously injured including Attaullah Kaim Khani, Khairun Nisa Khaskheli, Nawaz Khaskheli, Imtiaz Khaskheli and Naeem, rushed to taluka KGM Hospital for first aid.

However, Attaullah Kaim Khan, resident of KGM died in the hospital. While remaining four injured were referred to Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas. The body of the deceased Attaullah Kaim Khani was handed over to heirs after autopsy.