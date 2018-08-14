Share:

LAHORE - Angel Netball Club defeated Evergreen Netball Club by 18-14 in the final to win the title of Inter Club Girls Netball Championship here at the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) on Monday.

In the closely-contested final, both the finalists displayed quality netball skills and techniques and kept on attacking each other’s goals. The score was almost identical but in the dying moments, Angel Club took the decisive lead and won the final having 18-14 lead. In all, five clubs participated in the event, which was held under the aegis of Punjab Netball Association (PNA) as part of the Independence-Day celebrations.

Punjab Netball Association secretary M Rizwan was the chief guest on the occasion and distributed the trophies, cash prizes and certificates among the players. Also present on the occasion were PNA associate secretary Farhan Ali Bhatti, Lahore Netball Association (LNA) secretary, sports coordinators and a large number of audience.