Countries should constantly establish and re-establish, navigate and negotiate, critique and rebuild their identity, culture, attitudes and beliefs. Engaging youth as nation builders can be a key strategy whether a nation is brand-new or hundreds or thousands of years old. The term “Youth” is defined as a time period in which a person grooms himself and herself to be an active and fully responsible member of the society. This is a transformation period of that person from a dependent child to an independent adult. Youngsters play a vital role in the progression of a country. The construction and destruction of any nation depends on the utilization and exploitation of the skills, talents and abilities of the youth.

Youngsters, as the future of Pakistan are highly interested in the progress of Pakistan and to make it rise as an extremely conspicuous among other countries. Besides other fields like entertainment, sports and other professions, today, they are also taking interest in politics. Now, youth is more willing to vote. According to the statistics report by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) about voter’s sorted by age group, young people constitute 64% of all registered voters.

Today, the youth is ever ready to take challenges and achieve their goals. They can help in the nation building. Nation building, by definition, is that all citizens are to be involved in building or developing a nation. Their involvement is a must. They are the social actors of change and progress. Their contributions are highly needed. Education plays an important role in nation building- a powerful weapon which leads a country to prosperity.Skills such as critical thinking, communication, as well as the knowledge of history, diversity and empowerment are important for young people to learn so that our country’s economy could prosper.However, in order for continuous success to take place; it is the Government’s responsibility to provide the youth with proper facilities for, getting equipped with the knowledge of the modern era. Character building plays a vital role in setting the youth in right direction which in turns helps in nation building. They should be provided with an atmosphere of strong integrity and solidarity so that they think themselves as a nation builder. They are the ones who promote a fair image of the country before the world.

Young people are full of vibrant ideas. Their ideas can show the country a new path towards growth. Bill Gates, Founder of Microsoft Corporation, is a living example before us. He had revolutionary thoughts, he exercised them and how he has changed the world today!

“As a youth, we can payback to Pakistan by making ourselves better. We should not only depend on the government to do everything, but also contribute to this country. And we can simply contribute to this country by sticking to the law. Starting from the small laws, like traffic lights etc., by not breaking them we can contribute to Pakistan. As a youngster, we are extremely important part of this country. We are, no doubt, the future of Pakistan. We must adhere to the sanctity of the laws in Pakistan and follow them. We need to step up for the nation because eventually we are the representative of this nation.”- said by Sania Shahid, student of BBA in FAST University.

“As a youth, I owe Pakistan a lot. One effective way to pay back is to study hard and not settle abroad, but stay and serve your own homeland. Despite the economic instability and security threats prevailing in Pakistan, another way to pay back is to stay optimistic, determined and motivated to play one’s own part. The part includes being a dutiful citizen, prioritizing nation’s interest over one’s own and standing up to justice, inequality and cruelty.”- said by Rameen, Law student, LUMS.

“We can help in the nation building of Pakistan by getting the necessary education and then repaying the country with what we have learnt. We have to pledge allegiance to our own country instead of any other. It means that we need to work for the betterment of our community with the help of the knowledge that we have achieved by this community.”- said by Nishat Shuja, IR student, Kinnard College.

“As a youth, we can play a significant role by responsibly getting educated. Abiding by laws and by giving equal respect to all our fellow citizens without any discrimination on any basis are some other steps which can assist in nation building. Furthermore, by voicing our opinion for the right and voting for most suitable candidate is another way through which we can play an important role in nation building.”- said by Dua Hamid, IR student, Kinnaird College. “As a youngster, we can help in nation building by playing roles of consumers, teachers, students and patriots.”- said by Ibtesam Ahmed, Mass Communication student, LCWU.

“As a youth, we can build nation by contributing to the economy, by being as both customers and employees.”- said by Arooj Asad, Mass Communication student, LCWU.

We should always keep in mindQuaid-e-Azam’s advice to students’ i.e.

“Pakistan is proud of her youth, particularly the students, who are nation builders of tomorrow. They must fully equip themselves by discipline, education and training for the arduous task lying ahead of them”.