KARACHI - The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) through its beneficiary committees is bringing real women empowerment in the country.

These views were expressed by BISP Secretary Omar Hamid Khan during a meeting with BISP Beneficiary Committee (BBC) women leader held in Regional HQ Sindh on Monday. Investing in women is vital for the country’s development and the BISP has done a remarkable job by making vulnerable women socially, politically and financially inclusive and empowered, the secretary said.

The committee (BBC) is a cluster of 25-30 local beneficiary women that meet regularly to discuss routine issues.

The beneficiary committees are BISPs empowerment tool through which women are trained by women leaders and social mobilizes on nutrition, health, women rights, cash withdrawal and education. There are 50,000 BBSs across the country, which are mobilising women so that they are able to contribute towards the development of the country. The secretary said that societies can only be empowered through education and awareness. The BISP Waseela-e-Taleem is playing an exemplary role in empowering the future of the country by educating its children.

So far more than 1.7 million children across the country have been enrolled in primary schools under the programme, out of which more than 750,709 are the enrolled children from Sindh.

Addressing the gathering, Omar said that women should realise their potential so that they could become useful members of the society.

In the last the secretary heard the problems of women and directed the officials to resolve them at the earliest.