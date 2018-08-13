Share:

SIALKOT-There was a medium-level flood in the River Chenab at Head Marala and a high-level flood in River Tavi near Chaprar as India released water in the rivers towards Pakistan on Monday.

India has suddenly released a peak of more than 150,000 cusecs in River Chenab and 30,000 cusecs in River Tavi towards Pakistan. According to the local senior officials of the irrigation department, a big peak of 201,878 cusecs water passed through River Chenab at Head Marala making the river in medium level flood. River Chenab has total capacity of 1,100,000 cusecs water at Head Marala near Sialkot.

The officials added that 31,532 cusecs passed through the River Tavi at Chaprar. River Tavi has a total capacity of 30,000 cusecs water. The flow of water was 8,372 cusecs in River Jammu at Bajwat-Sialkot. It has the total capacity of 17000 cusecs.

Likewise, there was a high-level flood in Nullah Dek as 16588 cusecs water passed through it near Pasrur. IT has total capacity of 17,000 cusecs water.

The officials added that the water level was continuously souring up in Rivers Chenab and Tavi and seasonal Nullah Dek near Sialkot.

The three other Nullahs Aik, Palkhu and Bhed are flowing normally in and around the Sialkot city. The officials added that there was forecast of heavy rains in Sialkot region and also in all the catchments areas in neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir till August 15. It could cause high flood in River Chenab and River Tavi near Sialkot and seasonal Nullahs Aik and Dek near Sialkot.

However, the district administration is monitoring the flood situation round-the-clock besides adopting all the flood fighting measures in Sialkot district. The district administration claimed that the entire flood situation was under control in Sialkot district.