Khushhalibank celebrates 18 years of excellence

LAHORE (PR): Pakistan's largest microfinance bank, Khushhali Microfinance Bank (KMBL)celebrated its 18th anniversary on August 11.

Inaugurated in 2000, Khushhali Microfinance Bank operates through a network of158 branches and 28 service centers across Pakistan. Having serviced over 6 million loans to date, Khushhalibank takes pride in its legacy of providing access to finance to marginalized segment of the population, males and females alike, to invest in microenterprises for a better future and realize their economic potential.

To continue improving lives and contributing towards financial Inclusion in Pakistan, Khushhalibank is now Investing in digitizing its financial services to further expandthe scope of its services.

JazzCash active account subscribers reach 4m

LAHORE (PR): JazzCash has achieved yet another milestone by achieving four million active Mobile Account subscribers1. In addition, transaction values have increased significantly crossing the Rs350 billion mark during the first six months of the current year - 85% increase compared to the corresponding period last year. More than 190 million transactions were carried out through JazzCash Mobile Accounts during the first six months of the current year compared to 115 million transactions in the corresponding period last year - an increase of 65%.

Commenting on the milestone, Aamer Ejaz, Chief Digital Officer - Jazz, said, "JazzCash has always endeavored to provide state-of-the-art financial services readily responding to the demand from its ever growing base of valued subscribers.

The significant surge in transactions performed through the Mobile Account is a further testament to the fact that our customers put a great deal of confidence in the services we offer".

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 pre-booking starts

LAHORE (PR): Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced the latest addition to its premium Note series with Galaxy Note9 and started the pre-orders with a benefit of 10,000 mAh battery pack for free.

The Note series has been recognized for including the company's latest groundbreaking innovations, and Galaxy Note9builds on this legacy with a premium smartphone that delivers the ultimate in performance; a new S Pen with connectivity for the first time ever; and Samsung's most intelligent camera yet.

"The Note has always been our showcase for premium technology and industry-defining innovation, and Galaxy Note9 is no exception. It's designed for a level of performance, power and intelligence that today's power users want and need," said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics. "Note fans are Samsung's most loyal; we know they want it all, to get the most out of work and play, and Galaxy Note9 is the only phone that can keep up with their busy lives."

Descon celebrates Independence Day

LAHORE (PR): Descon held their annual events to commemorate the 71stIndependence Day of Pakistan.

The celebrations took place across all Descon locations,which included ongoing project sites. The participants took part in a number of activities that includedcutting cakes, hoisting the flag and singing the national anthem.

Speaking on the occasion, Adnan Bakhtiar, Division President Infrastructure said, "As a proud Pakistani, I would like to take the opportunity on this great occasion to share my hope that in the coming years and decades, we remain steadfastly Partners in Progress to the growth of our great nation."

As amultinational company, Descon also held the festivities in theirgloballocations where their employees of many different nationalities and backgrounds came together to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day.