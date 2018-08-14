Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday reserved its judgment pertaining to conduct judicial inquiry regarding May 12, 2007 carnage in the metropolitan.

A division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro conducted hearing on a plea seeking a judicial inquiry into the cases regarding bloodshed in Karachi on the arrival of the former Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhary in 2007. The petition has been filed by Iqbal Kazmi, who had withdrawn his petition on November 19, 2007, approached the court after the restoration of the pre-November 3, 2007, judiciary for reopening the case. Advocates Faisal Siddiqui, who was assigned as amicus curiae to assist the court in the matter, has submitted that the judiciary inquiry can be initiated into the matter. The court has been informed that there was 80 FIRs were registered when then Chief Justice Sabihuddin Ahmed took sou moto notice, ten years have been passed many records have been missed. The court sought comments from the respondents on a plea seeking to conduct fresh and judicial inquiry till August 17.

Earlier, the police submitted a report regarding the cases registered on the carnage of May 12, 2007; the report stated that as many as 54 cases were registered in different police stations. The court rejected the police report and inquired about the update of the cases in the trial courts and also asked the police officials that how many culprits have been arrested so far, the police officials were not able to answer the court.

Narrating the incidents of May 12, 2007, Kazmi said in the petition that the then home secretary and police chief had violated the court’s order for providing security to Chaudhry during his visit to Karachi. The petitioner pleaded the court to initiate judicial inquiry under the supervision of a high court judge, cases be lodged against the culprits involved in the May 12 violence.

The petitioner made former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London chief Altaf Hussain, the then home adviser Waseem Akhtar, the then home secretary Ghulam Mohammad Mohtram, the then interior secretary, the then Sindh Rangers director general and others as respondents.