Share:

KARACHI - Eight units of the District Headquarters [DHQ] Hospital will be made operational by end of this year and five more will be made functional by end of June next year in Sindh.

Eight DHQ units at Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Kotri, Shikarpur, Khairpur Sanghar, Mirpur Mathelo and Naushahro Feroze with completion of buildings and provision of required equipment, furniture, human resource etc shall be made functional by December 31, 2018, Planning and Development Board Chairman Muhammad Waseem told the Sindh Water Commission (SWC) here on Monday. He told the commission five DHQ units at Mirpurkhas Dadu, Matiari, Umerkot and Kumher with completion of buildings and provision of required equipment furniture human resource etc would be made functional in all respects by 30 June, 2019.

The commission was told the 31 Trauma Centres at Sajawal, Mirpurdathoro, Golarchi, Mathli, Jati, Digri, Kot Ghulam Muhammad, Tando Jam, Sakrand, Bhitshah, Hala, Kandioro, Moro, Mehrabpur, Ratodero, Shahdadkot, Garhikhairo, Lakhi Ghualm Shah, Ghotki, Daharki, Ubaro, Panuakil, Warah, Qazi Ahmed, Tando Dago, Kashmore, Juhi, KN Shah, Tando Adam, Sanjhoro and Rohri would be completed and functional by September 30, 2018. This issue needs to be immediately as there is a stream of complaints pouring in from different medical superintendents during visits of the commission.

The secretary health submitted a report which is with regard to the issue construction work as Sindh in different DHQ and THQ Hospitals directions have already been issued on that issue.

On the issue of installation of new incinerators and repairs of the existing incinerators the secretary health submitted eight new incinerators still he installed by October 2018, in DHQ Hospitals. He should indicate the name of the DHQs where the proposed incinerators on procurement will be installed.

He shall also furnish list of the hospitals where the incinerators have been repaired and are functional. This report shall be submitted by the secretary after receiving information from the respective district administration officials.