ISLAMABAD - The first session of the National Assembly on Monday was the top trend on social media as thousands of users commented on the event.

Soon after oath-taking, many memorable videos and photographs of the oath-taking and the events which took place during the session became viral and users expressed themselves freely.

The hand shake of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was shared on social media .

Khan's borrowing waistcoat from the National assembly photographer for his picture was also greatly praised by his supporters.

Introducing the superhandsome and debonair Prime Minister of #Pakistan, Mr @ImranKhanPTI. Here he is having his photograph taken in a borrowed waistcoat, wrote a user, Dr Rita Pal.

Re- entry of former Minister Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar in the National Assembly was also discussed on social media .

Her visit to the rostrum for signing the member roll and her brief stay at the desk of Bilawal Bhutto and how courteously Bhutto responded to eloquent Khar was also noted by many.

he was happy to be back after five years and she expressed her delight on her page.

Proud moment for our family as @razarabbanikhar and I take oath as Members of National Assembly under the gaze of our guides Ghulam & Samira Rabbani Khar. May Allah Almighty guide us to serve this nation well. Thank you for the good wishes, Khar wrote.

Just under the tweet of former Minister zee TV tweeted a news story claiming that the brother of Pakistan`s former Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar has filed a forgery case against her and their father.

Abdul Khaliq Khar filed the fraud and forgery case against 25 people, including his sister and father Ghulam Noor Rabbani Khar, the Express Tribune reported.

Bakhtawar B-Zardari was so happy to be in the Parliament as she predicted that her father would be next President.

Pres @Asif Ali Zardari was the first person to take oath today in Parliament. CouldntBeMoreProud, JiyeBhutto, Agli Bari PirZardari, she wrote.

Some commented on the overall atmosphere of the House and predicted the future scenario.

From what I see of the inaugural session of the 15th National Assembly I can stste to those who still think that this is a ‘hung Assembly’ that this National Assembly is certainly NOT a hung Assembly. I see this as a positive towards Pakistan’s dynamics taking, wrote former Intelligence Bureau Chief, Masood Sharif Khattak.

Netizen, Nabeel Qadeer pointed out that it took Khan 22 years to become Prime Minister – in waiting and his long struggle is a lesson.

This picture is symbolic for all those who maybe thinking of "quitting" because they're going through a tough phase. This man signing a doc was rejected, humiliated & mocked through 22 yrs of glorious failures; he still prevailed, It’s not over till it’s over, he wrote.

Some were humorous on commenting on the event.

Love how everyone’s smiling and shaking hands when they actually hate each other. Just like all of us at parties, NationalAssembly, wrote user Sundar Waqar.