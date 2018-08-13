Share:

SARGODHA-Girls, mostly students of private colleges, grabbed all the top positions in the BA/BSc 1st annual examinations 2018, held under the auspices of the University of Sargodha.

The result declared here showed that the passing percentage remained 32.53 percent, showing performance of the public sector colleges.

University of Sargodha Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad was the chief guest at the results announcement ceremony, attended by Additional Registrar Izharul Haq and Controller (examinations) Dr Muhammad Bashir here on Monday.

According to the results declared by the Controller (examinations) Dr Muhammad Bashir, a total of 34,459 candidates appeared in the examinations, out of which 11,185 were emerged successful.

In the BA/BSc examinations, all top positions were clinched by girl student with Zile Huma, a student of the Punjab College of Science, Sargodha, grabbed the overall first position, securing 718 marks.

In BA, 23,614 candidates appeared and 6,214 were declared successful with passing percentage of 26.37 percent. In the BSc exams, a total of 10,845 candidates appeared, out of which 4,971 passed the examination and the passing percentage remained 45.95 percent.

In the BA exam, Fareeha Butool, a student of Government College for Women Farooq Colony, Sargodha secured 646 marks and stood first; Zubaria Shafi of the Punjab College of Science, Jhang, got second position with 640 marks while the third position was clinched by a private student of district Pakpattan, Maria Kosar, who obtained 619 marks.

In the BSc exam, Zile Huma, a student of the Punjab College of Science, Sargodha, secured the first position with 718 marks; Sehrish Tariq of Superior College, Mianwali stood second with 697 marks and the Punjab College of Science Bhakkar's student Raeesa Noor secured 691 marks and grabbed third position.

The UoS VC Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad awarded cash prize of Rs30,000, 20,000 and 10,000 along with shields and merit certificates to the top position-holders respectively.

On the occasion, the VC also announced free education for the toppers and asked them to join the internship under the UoS internship program.