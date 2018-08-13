Share:

MULTAN-The district administration has imposed a ban on collection of animal skins by any organisation on Eidul Azha without permission from the government.

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik told the members of District Peace Committee on Monday no organization, charity or individual would be allowed to collect the skins on Eid without permission. "Political or religious parties will have to get a permission letter from Deputy Commissioner Office for collecting skins. Strict action will be taken against those found collecting skins without permission," he warned.

The DC said that security would be beefed up on Eid and a special traffic plan would be enforced. He urged upon the clerics from all schools of thought to cooperate with the district administration to avert any untoward incident.