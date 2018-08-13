Share:

SADIQABAD-People of Sadiqabad tehsil have criticised the medical staff of public hospitals for their alleged indifference to their duties.

Talking to the media, they said that doctors and paramedical staff of local public hospitals remained absent from duty and non-medical staff-completely ignorant of medical sciences-had to treat patients. They told The Nation about a recent road accident in which two motorcyclists were injured. The accident had taken place in the suburbs of Hujrah Shah Muqeem. One of the injured namely M Yousuf, resident of Pir Hayat, was travelling on a motorbike along with his family while the other motorcyclist namely M Nawaz, resident of Mehrok Kalan, was travelling with his wife.

The locals rushed them to a nearby public hospital, but there was no doctor and nursing staff in the emergency ward. They contacted the doctor but he didn't receive the call. The condition of one of the injured became so critical and he was referred to Okara DHQ Hospital. People demanded the health authorities take notice of the doctors' negligence and ensure their presence at the hospitals during official hours.

Arrangements at health centre reviewed





SADIQABAD-Assistant Commissioner [AC] Saifur Rehman along with his team visited a local healthcare centre on Monday. He checked the centre's records, went round its wards and asked patients about the facilities they were being rendered. He expressed satisfaction over arrangements at the hospital. Later, he planted a sapling on the premises of the health centre.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC said that provision of modern healthcare to the people of Sadiqabad was the first priority of the administration. He pointed out that medicine was a noble profession as no job could be greater than saving lives of human beings. He termed it the highest form of worship. He also stressed a need for tree plantation in Sadiqabad City, saying it was to control pollution in the environment.