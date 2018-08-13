Share:

SIALKOT/BUREWALA/NOWSHERA VIRKAN-The 71st Independence Day is being celebrated here like other parts of the country today with national fervency and enthusiasm. Sialkot Municipal Corporation will host the flag hoisting ceremony at historical Sialkot. The stage is set to celebrate the Independence Day with traditional zeal, fervor and enthusiasm.

A large number of the people from all walks of life including senior officials of the Pak Army and local political representatives will participate in the colourful ceremony.

All the government and private buildings, including Iqbal Manzil, the birth place of Allama Iqbal, Govt Murray College, all the main streets, roads and bazaars have been illuminated and decorated with national flags and colorful buntings.

The competitions of speeches, national songs and seminars in connection with the National Independence Day would also be held at schools, colleges and universities in which the students will participate wholeheartedly to pay homage to the Pakistan Movement leaders and martyrs.

National flags could be seen hoisting on the cars, motorcycles, trucks, etc. and also fluttering atop the government and private buildings, houses, markets and shops in Sialkot City, Sialkot Cantt, Daska, Sambrial, Bhopalwala, Uggoki, Pasrur, Badiana, Chawinda, Zafarwal, Shakargarh and surrounding areas.

Children have decorated their cycles and the elders their motorbikes and cars with national flags and stickers. The shops, buildings, the government offices and houses are being decorated to celebrate special occasion.

On the Independence Day, the largest handmade flag will be launched at Quad-i-Azam Stadium Burewala today.

The Municipal Committee, Superior College, Human of Burewala representatives said that flag size is 150x250 feet making it of 37,500 square feet; in its preparation 4500 meters cloth was used and its preparation took six months.

A ceremony was held and attended by Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali, DPO Ahmad Nasir Aziz Wirk, Assistant Commissioner Azeem Rabbani, Chairman of Municipal Ashiq Arain, CEO Education Shaukat Ali Shawari, civil society members and students. Volunteers stretched the flag on the ground. The students made human chain and expressed solidarity with the country.

Addressing on the occasion, the DC said that the event was proud for the people of Burewala as they have done a great job to celebrate the Independence Day by preparing the world's largest Pakistani flag which shows their patriotism.

He added great nations celebrate their freedom like it. He said the people of Burewala had showed potent and passion. He appreciated the social personalities providing excellent services to make their city green and beautiful. He said 37 thousand saplings were being planted on the occasion to celebrate freedom. "The district administration is giving them full support. We will have to plant maximum saplings to reduce pollution," he said.

The Nowshera Virkan Municipal Committee has released the schedule for the Independence Day celebrations.

A siren will be sounded at 8:58am and the National Anthem will be sung at the MC office. Municipal Committee Chairman Ch Gulzar Ahmad Bath and ex-MNA Haji Mudasr Qayum Nahra will hoist the national flag and police and civil defence will present a salute.

Later, Qirat, Naat, debates, tableaus and national songs competitions among various schools will be held. Special prizes will be distributed to the winners. Sweets will also be distributed to the people by the Municipal Committee on the Independence Day. A cycle race will be held at 6pm between the cyclists from all over tehsil. In the evening, the MC building will be illuminated with green and white lights.

To celebrate the Independence Day with fervour and zeal, all the government offices and buildings are illuminated with lights. THQ Nowshera Virkan, Tehsil office, Government schools, Girls Degree college, Boys Degrees college, Masajid, Main bazaar are full illuminated with lights. School buildings have been decorated with lights, balloons and paintings of national heroes in the city.