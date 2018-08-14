Share:

TEHRAN - Iran is selling oil and gas at a discount to Asian customers as it prepares for the return of US sanctions, state news agency IRNA reported on Monday. The "informed source" in Iran's oil ministry did not give details of the discount, but sought to downplay the move as common industry practice. "Discount is part of the nature of the global markets being offered by all oil exporters," the source told IRNA. Bloomberg reported on Friday that the state-run National Iranian Oil Company was reducing official prices for September sales to Asia to their lowest level in 14 years, compared with Saudi crude.