Share:

KARACHI - Karachiites took to streets late Monday night to celebrate the 71st Independence Day.

They were seen dancing to the tunes of national songs, doing fireworks as well as holding cake cutting ceremonies at many places.

Different political parties have established roadside camps almost at every main point of the city. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan arranged a programme at Five Star Chowrangi that was attended by a large number of citizens, whereas Numaish also remained the main spot for the jubilant citizens who kept celebrating till late night.

Other political parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Jamat-e-Islami, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party have also arranged programme to mark the 71st Independence Day.

The celebrations events were also held at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, and all six district municipal administrations—East, West, South, Central, Korangi and Malir—. The Karachi Development Authority also organised an event at Sabzazar that was attended by the director general Samiuddin Siddqui.

Student organizations—Islami Jamiat-e-Talba, Peoples Students Federation and Punjabi Students Association— arranged a cake cutting ceremony at the Federal Urdu University of Arts Science and Technology, Abdul Huq Campus which was attended by a large number of students.

The Independence Day celebrations programme would also be held Karachi University as Registrar Prof Dr Majid Mumtaz has notified that will be held on Tuesday 14th August 2018 at the ground floor of the New Administration Building KU. The proceedings of the program will commence from flag hoisting ceremony which will commence from 7:45am while VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan will hoist the national flag at 8am. He will also address the faculty members, employees and students of KU. Special prayer for the wellbeing of the nation and the country will also be made at the end.

REMEMBERING THE HEROES

As a part of Independence Day celebrations, Oxford University Press (OUP) organised the event featured readings from OUP’s series of Graphic Stories based on the lives of prominent Pakistanis like Abdul Sattar Edhi, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Allama Iqbal, and Jahangir Khan.

The readings were interspersed by Khaled’s melodious rendition of popular National songs sung over the years. The songs evoked feelings of nostalgia and patriotism among the audience as Khaled took them on a journey of the national musical heritage of Pakistan. To encourage expression of patriotic feelings, OUP is also organising a creative writing and drawing activity for children.

Imamia Students Organization would also be holding a photo exhibition on the theme of ‘Tribute to Heroes of Pakistan’ at art gallery of Karachi University on 14th August.

SECURITY

The police and Rangers have made foolproof security arrangements across the city especially at the mausoleum of Quaid where the caretaker chief minister Fazalur Rehman along with caretaker cabinet, acting governor and speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani would be visiting to lay floral wreath. Besides, the PPP CM Sindh nominee Syed Murad Ali Shah, ex-minister Nisar Ahmed Khoro and others would visit and offer Fatiha Khuwani. After their visits, the mausoleum be opened for general public.

Meanwhile, Hamdard Pakistan announced that it will celebrate Independence Day globally by displaying the national flag on big screens at Eaton Square, Toronto in Canada. The purpose of displaying the national flags on world fame places is to boost the soft image of Pakistan. It may be remembered that Eaton Squire is the busiest shopping centre in Canada with great foot fall of 48 million visitors annually.

Call to remember martyrs

“We need to work for the betterment of our country and must not forget the sacrifices given by our ancestors for getting a free land and we all should do our best for making our country strengthen and secured.”

Mayor Wasim Akhtar expressed these views while reviewing various programmes that have been chalked out for the Independence Day celebrations by the KMC during a meeting after coming back from China visit.

The mayor said that the nation will celebrate its 71th Independence Day with traditional fervor and zeal. On this occasion, everyone will pay tribute to the great struggle of founders of the country and the nation besides reiterating its pledge to make our country strengthened and prosperous with our unity.

The ‘Jashn-e-Azadi’ programmes under the KMC have been finalised which includes the Independence Day Programme to be held in the KMC Head Office and flag hoisting ceremony and holding of a special Azadi Mushaira in the KMC Sports Complex.

The 14th August will begin with the flag hoisting ceremony at the Mazare-e-Quaid and wreath lying ceremony on behalf of the citizens of Karachi, the children will be given national flags and hand bands on this occasion.

Later, a rally of the KMC fire brigade will be held from Mazar-e-Quaid to KMC Head Office where flag hoisting and central Independence Day ceremony will be organised.

Afterwards elected local government representatives will visit the KMC hospitals on the day and meet with the patients and give them gifts whereas tree plantation campaign will be started from flag staff house.

The KMC has also arranged football match at the KMC Football Stadium and special programmes for students at the Karachi Zoo and Safari Park. The mayor said: “Our future lies with Pakistan and we have to make our homeland a hub of peace and tranquility.”

He urged the people of Karachi to celebrate the day in a befitting manner by attending the programmes held on the occasion.

He said: “We have to work for the betterment of our city and its progress and make Karachi and clean and green city where health, education and other basic facilities are available for everyone.

Meanwhile, KMC Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman stressed the need for getting more and more education as the enlighten journey of progress and prosperity.

He said this while addressing as chief guest in the prize distribution ceremony of inter district national song contest held by the Pakistan Ideology Trust Sindh in coordination with the directorate of schools education Karachi in the Major Ziauddin Government Boys Secondary School Nazimabad on Monday.

He said that the teachers also have this responsibility to perform their duty in an excellent way and train the new generation with better knowledge and skills.

The students presented a beautiful tableau on the occasion and took part in the national songs competition. The commissioner appreciated the efforts of students and organisers in organising such an excellent show of national unity and harmony. He congratulated the winners and gave away prizes to the students who got first second and third positions in different categories set up for the contest.