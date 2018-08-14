Share:

PR KARACHI - Pakistan Navy won the 2nd Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship 2018 securing total 63 medals, out of which 20 were gold, 24 silver and 19 bronze.

Pakistan Army finished second with four gold and three bronze. Sindh won one gold, one silver and three bronze to bag third position. The best shooter representing Navy was Ghufran Adil with two gold and one silver.

Chief guest Mrs Askara Abbasi, wife of the late Parvez Abbasi, distributed medals among the competitors. Speaking at the closing ceremony, Event Director of Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship Commodore (R) Ghazanfar Abbas praised the athletes for their participation.

“The Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship is a big success. It is a mega event with teams participating from all across Pakistan,” said Ghazanfar and extended his appreciation to Mrs Parvez Abbasi and the family of late Parvez Abbasi as without their support, this event would not have been possible. Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship is an annual event held to celebrate the life and achievements of Parvez Abbasi, the founding secretary of the NRA.