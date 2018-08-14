Share:

ISLAMABAD: National Book Foundation (NBF) on Monday arranged a ceremony to plant a sapling under a tree-plantation campaign in connection with the upcoming Independence Day. Federal Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Engineer Aamir Hasan accompanied by Managing Director, NBF Dr Inam-ul-Haq Javed planted a sapling at the Book Park of NBF. Speaking on the occasion, Aamir Hasan said tree plantation campaign is the need of the hour and it is a vital step to cope with the environmental hazards.

It will also help reduce environmental pollution. He appreciated the efforts of NBF for promotion of book reading culture and said “NBF’s endeavours for inculcating book reading habits among youth and promoting Pakistani literature are praise worthy.” Aamir Hasan said that the Book Park of NBF is a vital platform for the readers who can come and study in a comfortable environment. The division will establish more book parks in different cities of the country, he added.