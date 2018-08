Share:

TAIPEI:- Nine people were killed and 30 injured in a blaze that broke out early Monday at a hospice for the terminally ill near Taiwan's capital Taipei, fire officials said. All of the 44 people inside, including 33 patients, were evacuated after the fire started at the hospice on the seventh floor of a nine-storey government hospital in New Taipei city. Sixteen patients had cardiac arrests and seven were revived. The other nine died with the cause of death given as smoke inhalation, according to the local fire department.

New Taipei fire department official Hung Liang-chien told reporters an initial probe showed that the fire was likely caused by the short circuit of an electrical device.