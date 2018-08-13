Share:

NOWSHERA VIRKAN-Police have devised a comprehensive strategy to keep the roads safe from the wheelie doers and motorbike racers on the Independence Day.

For the purpose, the police will conduct patrol on main roads of Nowshera Virkan city to prevent youth from performing bloody stunts on bikes, said Nowshera Virkan police.

The police have also set up pickets on Karyal Road, Tatlay Ali road, Mattu Bhaikey Road, Nokhar Road etc so that no one could do a wheelie.

He warned the motorbike-racers of stern action, saying they would either be fined or sent behind bars.

He also requested to the parents to keep watching on their children and keep them away from the danger.

He also urged the youth not to violate the law and they will have to face the punishment in case of violation.