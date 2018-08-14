Share:

property dispute claims life: A 45-year-old man was clubbed to death by his relatives over property dispute in Sabzazar, police said on Monday. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased was identified as Ali Butt, a resident of Saidpur. According to the family, the deceased was attacked by his cousins outside his residence.

The attackers hit Ali in the head with clubs and fled after leaving him in a pool of blood. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he died later. The police were investigating the killing with no arrest made yet.