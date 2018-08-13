Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Intermittent rain wreaked havoc in various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir including Mirpur district on Monday.

A passenger van was swept away in a flooded stream leaving four people dead and 13 others injured in Bhimbher district early hours on Sunday. Thus, the authorities have directed the public transport and passengers travelling in the rain-hit mountainous areas of Mirpur division to be alert and vigilant during travelling especially while passing through the ways of the flooded nullahs. The rain caused partial loss to the material - especially in slum areas in various parts of the liberated territory, official sources said.

Various parts of Mirpur district went into the grip of heavy rain since the wee hours on Monday breaking the hot spell to a considerable extent besides turning various low-lying areas into ponds and seasonal nullahs flooded.

The rain affected the electricity, roads and telecommunication system in certain parts of the Mirpur division consisting of Kotli, Mirpur and Bhimbher districts, according to the reports. There are also reports of uprooting of trees, hoardings and electricity poles at several places in Mirpur city and the adjoining areas because of the windstorm which lasted for several hours. Several mud houses were affected as well.

The labourers engaged in the construction work as well as the kiln owners were also considered to be the affected community because of the heavy downpour. Torrential rain is expected to resume during next 24 hours on the ground as well as the upper reaches of AJK.

When contacted local authorities told this correspondent that the field staff has been put on alert to combat any eventuality during the monsoon rains.