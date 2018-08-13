Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR-A seven-year-old girl was allegedly abused by her uncle at Basti Hinjran, Minchanabad on Monday.

According to police, the suspect identified as Shabbir, 30, arrived at the house of his brother Riasat Ali and asked his seven-year-old niece to accompany him on the pretext of visiting some relatives. But he took her to a deserted place where he allegedly abused her. The girl's cries alerted the people passing by and they rushed for her rescue which forced the suspect to flee. The girl was shifted to Minchanabad THQ Hospital. The police registered a case against the accused on the complaint of the girl's father.

INQUIRY TEAM

The inquiry committee, investigating mysterious death of three minor girls in Fort Abbas, reached Cholistan and recorded statements of local police officers and the lady doctors, who carried out autopsy of the girls' on Monday. The committee consists of Caretaker Provincial Law Minister Zia Haider Rizvi, Additional Chief Secretary (interior) Capt (r) Naseem Nawaz, Additional Inspector General of Police Kanwar Shah Rukh, and Commissioner Bahawalpur.

It is to be noted that three minor girls including Surayya, 9, Tahira, 7, and Allah Mafi, 5, had gone missing in Fort Abbas area and were found dead three days later at a sand pile. A lady doctor of a local hospital suspected that the girls were allegedly abused before being killed.

The committee also called on the girls' parents who said that their daughters lost path to their house in a sandstorm and died of hunger and thirst. They thanked the committee members for investigating the factors behind their girls' death.