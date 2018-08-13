Share:

We have always been taught that all people living in Pakistan are one nation. The country is like a colour box of different ethnicities, religions, cultures and languages. Pakistan’s beauty lies in the amalgamation of green and white in its flag. Fourteen August, the independence day of Pakistan, regardless of all these ethnic, sectarian and cultural differences the slogan of united Pakistan is raised. Promises are made that we’ll stand against all odds. Despite diversity in our ranks we should all strive for unity.

Pakistan is a country with extensive diversity, from Punjabi to Balochi, Muslims to Hindus, Sunni to Shia and Pashtuns to Hazaras. This multilingual, multi-ethnic and multicultural society depict Pakistan’s rich pluralistic image. Pakistan is home to different cultures, people speaking different languages and ethnic backgrounds. The heterogeneous environment and co-existence of different cultures and ethnicities here exhibit acceptability among them. No matter from what culture you belong, you always referred as ‘Pakistani’. No culture is said to be common among whole population. There is no domination of any cultural values in Pakistan.

There are approximately 18-20 ethnic groups in Pakistan including Punjabis, Sindhis, Pushtuns, Baloch, Siddis, Chitralis, Hindkowans, Gujrati, Kahmiris, Shina, Kalyu, Burusho, Hazara, Balti, Khowar and Kalash. These ethnically diverse groups differ in terms of history, customs, dresses, physical features, food and music. No province is homogenous when it comes to ethnicity; even in Punjab the number of Pathans especially in cities is quite large. Hindu and Sikh community live in many areas of Pakistan. People here have learned to celebrate differences, which enrich human interactions. The harmony among dissimilar groups and individuals shows love for the country.

Pakistan is a hub of many languages with over 300 dialects and languages being spoken. After every few kilometres we get to hear a new dialect. The famous regional languages are Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Pashto, Saraiki, Hindko and Balochi. Urdu and English are the official languages; but all other languages are given equal admiration. Urdu being a national language is the first language of 8 percent population only the rest of the population speaks different languages. People are free to vocalize in whatever dialect they want to speak. From liberal community to conservative, the tolerance among people is appreciated. Multiculturalism, political tolerance and equal opportunities for all the slogan has always been raised. Pakistan is one of few countries with the diverse political environment and more debates are going on to give political representation to the rest of ethnicities.

Pakistan is a virtual heaven for many cultures and ethnicities; from Eids to Christmas, Ashura to Eid Miladun Nabi, Ramzan to Easter, Basant to Holi all religious events are held in an atmosphere of social harmony. No community has ever faced problem in celebrating their festivals. Different religious groups greet each other on their festivals. In the same Dhaba they get to see Punjabi and Pushtun sitting together. In education institutions the Haraza, Punjabi, Pushtun, Balochi share the same desk. In the recent trends people have started to wear mix culture clothes, even Punjabis are seen wearing Peshawari chappal, Balochi frocks etc.