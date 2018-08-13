Share:

SADIQABAD-Perturbed over canal water pilferage, farmers of tail-end areas of Sadiqabad reached Press Club and protested against a patwari of Revenue Department for misuse of power here the other day.

Talking to media, farmers of Chak 186 and Chak 187-P including Rana M Anwar, Rana Sultan, Ch Khalil, Master Nazir Ahmed and M Aslam said that patwari Zahid Husain, belonging to Rahim Yar Khan, owned a land near Watercourse No. 12400 on Malo miner. They blamed him for blocking canal water of their share by destroying their watercourses on a daily basis. They said that they were upset by his connivance with officials of the Irrigation Department.

They claimed to have submitted many complaints to the higher authorities of the irrigation department against water pilferage but to no avail.

"The rights of the people of tail-end areas have been denied through illegal blockage of canal water," they regretted. They also accused the patwari of threatening them with dire consequences for filing complaints against him.

Police steps for peace highlighted

The police have been working day and night for the protection of lives and wealth of the people residing in Sadiqabad City and adjoining areas.

These views were expressed by DSP Circle police M Javaid Akhter Jatoi during an address to an open court at Kot Sabzal police station here the other day. "To protect the life, honour, and property of the common man, the City police have devised an effective system of patrolling," he claimed.

He urged the people to complain him or station house officer [SHO] of their respective areas for resolution of their issues. "You will be provided justice," he assured, and adding that special police teams had been formed for the arrest of the proclaimed offenders.

He also sought public help for the elimination of crimes, saying that the police could not control crimes without public cooperation. On this occasion, Kot Sabzal SHO Nadir Khan was present.