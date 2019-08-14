BEIJING - China will take firm stand at all forms, including UN Security Council against the unilateral change of the Kashmir status by the Indian government, says a report published by the China Daily.
The Chinese government will not allow stripping the disputed Kashmir region of its seven-decade autonomy and special status.
According to the report, China and Pakistan will take a unified position on the issue of Kashmir at the international level. China has voiced opposition, saying change of Kashmir’s status is illegal. It is not a simple internal affair of India. Beijing has emphasized it opposes “India’s inclusion of Chinese territory in the western sector of the China-India boundary into its administrative jurisdiction”, saying such a practice is unacceptable and will not come into force.
Pakistan has asked the United Nations and other countries to intervene on the Kashmir issue. China has urged India to abide by the bilateral agreements and avoid acts that further complicate border issues.
The China-India border, except the 2017 Doklam standoff, has by and large remained peaceful over the past decades, because both the sides have practised restraint and avoided provocative moves. No change made to India’s domestic laws will change the related area’s nature as disputed territory in international law.
But using India’s domestic legislation to claim jurisdiction over a piece of Chinese territory is certainly unacceptable to China. Even without inflicting immediate tangible damage on bilateral ties, this move will inevitably have negative consequences, which will also be very counterproductive as the two populous neighbors find increasing needs to get closer on matters of common interest.