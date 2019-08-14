Share:

An impressive flag-lowering ceremony was held at Wagah Border in Lahore to mark Independence Day.

People from all walks of life visited the Wagah border to attend the ceremony and express love and patriotism with their motherland.

The air echoed with the slogans of “Allahu Akbar” “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Jevay Jevay Pakistan”.

Most of the people were dressed in green and white and carried national flags of Pakistan and Kashmir in accordance with the celebrations of Independence Day.

The 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan is being celebrated as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ to express full support to Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.