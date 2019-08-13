Share:

ISLAMABAD-Allama Iqbal Open University joined the nation celebrating Independence Day, by putting banners and buntings in its vicinity to highlight importance of the Day and to pay tributes to the heroes of freedom movement. Main gates of the Campus were prominently illuminated on the occasion. In his message to around 1.4 million students of the University, Vice Chancellor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum hoped that they would actively take part in the country’s well-being and socio-economic progress.

They should devote their talents and energy to realize the objectives of the independent homeland, as was envisaged by great poet and intellectual Dr Allama Iqbal and the founder of Pakistan Qauid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he asserted. The University, he said, is actively engaged in providing quality education to the people, so as enabling them to become useful citizens of the country.

The AIOU has launched various academic programmes and activities to apprise the young generation about life and achievements of the national heroes.

=======