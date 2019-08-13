Share:

SIALKOT/ GUJRANWALA/ AHMEDPUR EAST-Thousands of Sialkot exporters, industrialists, traders, and people will make a chain of human hands on Independence Day of Pakistan and Kashmir Solidarity Day in the main campus of University of Sialkot here.

They will express complete solidarity with the innocent and oppressed people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Senior Vice President Waqas Akram Awan told the media that SCCI President Kh Masud Akhtar and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan will jointly lead a big Azadi Rally of Sialkot exporters. He said that the rally would be taken out under the auspices of SCCI on Kashmir Solidarity Day on Wednesday (today).

He added that thousands of Sialkot exporters, industrialists, traders, and factory workers would participate in the rally which would begin from the SCCI and end at Allama Iqbal Chowk after passing through several main inter-city roads.

Besides, Sialkot exporters and industrialists have hoisted national flags of Pakistan and the AJK on the top of their factories to express solidarity with the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In Gujranwala, preparations for celebrating Independence Day are in full swing as citizens are showcasing their love for the country through buying flags and buntings. They are also painting their faces green and white. All the major buildings in the city have been decorated with lights and big flags and colourful buntings. The main ceremony will be held at commissioner office in which all the political figures and higher officials will participate. The police have also ensured stringent security arrangements in the city.

In Ahmedpur East, Pakistan’s 72nd Independence Day will be observed in solidarity with Kashmiri Muslims. PTI MPA Sahibzada Gazain Abbasi will hoist Pakistani and Kashmiri flags on the premises of Ahmedpur East Municipal Committee (MC). After the flag hoisting ceremony, a rally will be taken out to express solidarity with the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. People representing all walks of life will participate in the walk.