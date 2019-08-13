Share:

People will suffer no more because Pakistan on Tuesday 16 July presented its progress report and future plans on meeting the globally agreed and nationality adopted anti-poverty Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) also known as Agenda 2030, stating that the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to accelerating human development in the country, as people Human Development Index (HDI) was downward.

Moreover, Imran Khan had brought an unprecedented focus on human development and poverty elimination. PTI government key launched programs include Ehsass Programme, Kamyaab Nojawan Programme, Seht Insaf Cards, Tahafuz and Kifalat schemes, Billion Tree Tsunami and affordable housing scheme.

Thus, in this regard the PTI government is appreciable. I hope the government will soon control the price hike so that the poor won’t suffer.

WAQAR MOOSA,

Kech.