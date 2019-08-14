Share:

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Canada, Chrystia Freeland, has said that, "Canada continues to closely follow developments in Jammu and Kashmir."

In a statement, she said that in recent days, she has spoken to many Canadians—including Canadians of Kashmiri descent who have family in Jammu and Kashmir—about this important issue and like them, Canada is concerned about the risk of escalation, infringements on civil rights and reports of detentions.

"We encourage meaningful discussions and consultations with affected communities," she added.

She called upon all parties to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control and in the region.