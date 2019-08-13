Share:

BEIJING- Ten scientific and technological workers have been bestowed the title of “the Most Beautiful Sci-Tech Personnel” of 2019, for their hard work, dedication and innovation. They were selected for having made outstanding achievements in research, in science popularization, key-task tackling for poverty eradication, or for having great contribution to the cause of building a community with a shared future for humanity. The event was organized with the auspices of six organizations, including the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.