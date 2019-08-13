Share:

SARGODHA/SIALKOT-Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar spent a busy Eid Day as he made whirlwind visit to different cities and also attended different functions.

After offering Eidul Azha prayers in Lahore, the Punjab CM reached on a short visit to Sargodha where he went to District Police Lines. He laid floral wreaths on the martyrs’ monument and offered fateha for the departed souls of martyrs.

Meanwhile, the chief minister visited specific areas of the city to inspect sanitation and cleanliness situation. Later, CM Usman Buzdar met assembly members at circuit house, however, local PTI leaders including Mumtaz Akhtar Kahloon were kept from the Punjab CM. On the occasion, the CM said that he himself monitoring the cleanliness arrangements, adding that the present government has focused its attention on the development of health and education sectors.

The police had adopted stringent security measures during the chief minister’s visit.

In Sialkot, the Punjab chief minister went to Sialkot on Eid Day where he handed over a financial compensation cheque of Rs5 million to the bereaved family of a martyred police constable Ansar Javed during a special ceremony held at Civil Rest House Sialkot.

The CM, on the occasion, offered condolence to the slain constable’s family and said that the martyred police officials are the hero and prise of the nation and precious assets to the Police Department.

On August 9, 2019, four armed dacoits shot dead police constable Ansar Javed when attempted to stop a dubious car at a police picket near New Sabzi Mandi in Sialkot here.

On Eid Day, the Punjab chief minister also visited Children and Gynea Wards of Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot. CM Buzdar met the patients admitted to the hospital and enquired about their health. He also enquired from them about the provision of medical treatment and medicines in the hospital. The CM also distributed Eid gifts to the patients.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar and Punjab Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, CM Buzdar reiterated the government to provide modern medical and health facilities to people at their threshold. He claimed that his government is making hectic efforts to ensure availability of free of cost medicines and other facilities in all government hospitals.

VISIT TO AHMEDPUR EAST CANCELLED

In Ahmedpur East, Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar’s expected visit to Ahmedpur East on Eidul Azha was cancelled. He was scheduled to visit THQ Civil Hospital Ahmedpur East.

The local administration and THQ Hospital staff remained alert up to 5:00pm but the chief minister only visited New Central Jail Bahawalpur. He will visit Ahmedpur East in near future, official sources confirmed to this Correspondent.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said that for the creation of new districts in the province, the government has constituted a committee which would submit its recommendations soon.

In the light of committee’s recommendations, new districts would be formed. He was responding the question of general secretary Ahmedpur Press Club Khadim Hussein Soomro outside the premises of New Central Jail Bahawalpur on Eidul Azha day. The journalist drew attention of the Punjab chief minister towards the longstanding demand of the people for raise the status of tehsil Ahmedpur East to a

district.