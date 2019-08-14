Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar spent Eid with marginalised people. According to a handout, the CM visited Sialkot, Sargodha and Bahawalpur after saying Eid prayers performing rituals. The CM went to DHQ hospital Sialkot where he inquired after the patients and distributed gifts and flowers to them. Later, the chief minister met the family of martyred constable Ansar Javed. During his visit to Sargodha, Buzdar went to the Yadgar-e-Shuhada in police lines and laid a wreath there. He also attended “Bara Khana” in police lines and met the family of martyrs. In Bahawalpur, the CM went to Central Jail and reviewed facilities being provided to prisoners. The chief minister directed that vocational training should be imparted to their women prisoners so they could able to earn a livelihood after their release. He inquired about their problems and assured an early solution. He also announced two months remission in sentences of prisoners.