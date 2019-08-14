Share:

Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced he will lead a rally to show solidarity with Kashmir today.

“I will lead Kashmir rally in Lahore today. Independence Day will be celebrated as Kashmir Solidarity Day and the nation will also hoist Pakistani and Kashmiri flags, “ he said during his visit to Sialkot on first day of Eidul Azha .

According to a handout, the CM visited Sialkot, Sargodha and Bahawalpur after performing Eid rituals. He started his visit from Gateway to Kashmir Sialkot and expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

“The nation is expressing solidarity with their Kashmiris and we dedicate this Eid to the Kashmiris who are unable to mark the festival due to the unabated cruelties of the Modi government,” he said.

However, Buzdar said Indian brutalities can’t shatter Kashmiris resolve to fight for their right to self-determination.

Another rally on 15th

In an expression of solidarity with Kashmiris, leading political figures from the ruling party will hold another rally in Lahore on August 15 when India celebrates its Independence Day.

Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi are scheduled to lead the rally.

It will start from Governor House at 5 pm and culminate in front of the Punjab Assembly.

Provincial ministers, members of parliament and PTI workers will participate in the public demonstration besides Special Assistant to Governor Punjab Naeem ul Haq, PTI’s Punjab President Ejaz Ahmed Ch and Secretary General Punjab Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui. PAT Khurram Nawaz Gandapur will also join the rally along with party workers.

Members of lawyers’ community, civil society and people from different walks of life have also been invited to show solidarity with Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has called Narinder Modi a murderer of Muslims, humanity and an enemy of peace.

Talking to the media after offering Eid prayers at Badshahi Mosque on Monday, the governor said that India will not be successful in hiding its crimes no matter how many curfews it imposes in the occupied valley. He warned India that any misadventure at LoC will cost it heavily as it would be getting a befitting reply stronger than the last time.

“Today, the real face of India stands exposed before the world”, he said, adding that it was now time for the Muslim world to stand besides Kashmiris overlooking their personal and political expediencies.

Ch Sarwar said that Pakistan under the leadership of Imran Khan will fight Kashmir’s case in the Security Council and other forums. “Pakistan needs unity more than ever. Hence, no one should do politics on Kashmir issue”, he observed.

Sarwar lamented it was unfortunate to note that international organisations including the UN were not fulfilling their obligations towards the Kashmiris. He feared the situation could worsen in the region because of Indian war hysteria. He stressed upon India to resolve Kashmir issue according to UN’s resolutions as it could not suppress the freedom movement with the power of gun and bullets.