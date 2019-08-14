Share:

PESHAWAR - Like other parts of the country, Eidul Azha was celebrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday with religious zeal and zest to commemorate the sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

Eid prayer congregations were held in different mosques in the provincial capital, including Eidgah at Charsadda Road, amid tight security.

The Ulema and prayer leaders on the occasion highlight­ed the objectives of sacrifice.

The KP Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, Chief Sec­retary Saleem Khan, and others offered Eid prayer at the mosque of Governor House.

Governor and chief minister on the occasion met civil and military officers and exchanged Eid greetings with them.

Apart from that, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman of­fered Eid prayer in D I Khan, Qaumi Watan Party leader Af­tab Sherpao at Sherpao Village, ANP Chief Asfandyar Wali at Wali BaghCharsadda, and Jamat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq at Mansoora, Lahore.

Foolproof security arrangements were made by the cap­ital city police to maintain peace and tranquility during three days of Eidul Azha , resulting in no untoward inci­dent on the occasion. People made supplications for the departed souls of their near and dear ones, besides prayed for the prosperity of Pakistan.